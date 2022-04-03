United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $354.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Rentals (URI)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.