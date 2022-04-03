Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

In related news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,730 shares of company stock worth $7,246,373 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.62. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.