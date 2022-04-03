Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

