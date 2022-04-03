Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $582.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth about $168,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.