Alliance Global Partners Cuts Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target to $2.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.86.

GNLN opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

