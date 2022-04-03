Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $24.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Invesco has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,349,650 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,731,090 shares of company stock valued at $141,098,716. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

