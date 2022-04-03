UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.27.

UiPath stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $126,362.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,148 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth $28,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

