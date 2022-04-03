Graviocoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $411.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.62 or 0.00273430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001410 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001403 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

