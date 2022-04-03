Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

DXLG stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $313.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.