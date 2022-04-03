Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) PT Set at C$0.65 by Raymond James

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.65 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

XLY opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.51.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

