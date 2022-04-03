Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $64,000 Position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNDL. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529,816 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 149,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 188,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SNDL stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 5.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 12.83. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

