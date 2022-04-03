Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after buying an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,912 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 336,291 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

