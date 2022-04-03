Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

