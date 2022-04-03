Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $242,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after buying an additional 49,187 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,077,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $76.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55.

