Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 27.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 90.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $216.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.89 and its 200 day moving average is $194.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

