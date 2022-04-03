4,115 Shares in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $74.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66.

