Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 769 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

CARR stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

