Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nucor by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,594,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $22,245,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $149.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $157.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.