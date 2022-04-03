Boson Protocol (BOSON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.69 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $82.69 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005620 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.64 or 0.00735610 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

