APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Trading Up 0%

Shares of APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Rating) were up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.
About APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APA Group (APAJF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.