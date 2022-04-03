Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 821,500 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $168.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

