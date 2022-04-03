StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

TCPC stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $829.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 938,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 420,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 367,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 137,681 shares in the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

