StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $553.80.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $433.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.77. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $347.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after buying an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $126,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 528.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,496,000 after purchasing an additional 129,273 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

