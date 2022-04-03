Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TIGO opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $46.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 785.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 18,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

