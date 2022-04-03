Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of TIGO opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $46.18.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
