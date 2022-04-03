TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09.

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

