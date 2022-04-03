Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $935.68.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,084.59 on Thursday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $900.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $956.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.