United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.13 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,082 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,704,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,498,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,438,000 after buying an additional 409,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after buying an additional 395,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

