StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 445,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $49,879,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,419,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,606 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Umpqua by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.