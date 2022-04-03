ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

