Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock Position Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

NUS stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

