ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 2,357 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 42,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,857,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

NYSE BMY opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.