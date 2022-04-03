ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

