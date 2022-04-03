ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

