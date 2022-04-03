ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,902,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $265.42 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $222.82 and a 52 week high of $318.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.81.

