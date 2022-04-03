ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $458.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.82. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

