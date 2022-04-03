General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $72.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s current price.

GM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nomura lowered their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 428,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,819,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.