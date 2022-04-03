Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Financial Analysis

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 38.37% 16.13% 1.48% Truist Financial 27.30% 12.36% 1.45%

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hanmi Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hanmi Financial and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Truist Financial 1 7 4 0 2.25

Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.83%. Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $68.58, suggesting a potential upside of 23.95%. Given Truist Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $257.17 million 2.94 $98.68 million $3.22 7.71 Truist Financial $23.06 billion 3.19 $6.44 billion $4.47 12.38

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Truist Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, residential mortgages, and credit cards; SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of February 28, 2022, it operated a network of 35 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, government finance, commercial middle market lending, small business and student lending, floor plan and commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 2,517 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

