Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,332 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

