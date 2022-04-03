StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of SPTN opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after buying an additional 346,230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,798,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after buying an additional 172,895 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 34.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

