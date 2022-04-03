Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $685.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 111.03%. The firm had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sohu.com (Get Rating)
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
