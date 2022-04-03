Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $685.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 111.03%. The firm had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at $6,130,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 1,332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 329,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 303,144 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 231,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 136,421 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Sohu.com by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 206,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 131,250 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

