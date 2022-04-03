Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.35. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Semtech by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Semtech by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

