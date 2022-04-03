Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,216 shares of company stock worth $3,260,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.