Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $92.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1,077.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

