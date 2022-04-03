Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.40.

SLGN opened at $46.22 on Thursday. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at about $11,815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Silgan by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,073 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter worth about $1,996,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $18,660,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

