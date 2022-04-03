Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.19 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Range Resources worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

