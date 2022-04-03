Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

