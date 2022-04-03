Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 30,853 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,853 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.67% of Simulations Plus worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 4.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827 over the last ninety days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLP opened at $51.76 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.