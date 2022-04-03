Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 23,771 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1,735.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

