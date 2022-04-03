salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $212.25 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.06 and a 200-day moving average of $249.52. The firm has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

