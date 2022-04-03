Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $173.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.